3-Seed Sheyenne Eyeing 3-Peat at State Baseball Tournament

State Baseball Begins Thursday 6/1

WEST FARGO, N.D.– The Class A State Baseball Tournament begins this Thursday in West Fargo. Eight teams enter and when the final 27 outs are recorded on Saturday one team will be crowned champion. The Sheyenne Mustangs are going for there third straight state championship and enter as the three seed out of the East with a 15-7 record overall record. Over the last three seasons, the Mustangs are 59-1-1. With a senior class that has already won the last two state titles and head coach Ryan Bodell in his final season as head coach, the ball club sees this as a chance to cap off what has already been a special ride.

“We knew this was Bodell’s last year going into this year and we got a team full of a lot of seniors so this is kind of like our version of the last dance. So we have all been taking it a day at a time and a game at time and just trying to do what we need to do to get wins across the board and we knew our goal at the beginning of this year was to get to state and try and win three more games,” said senior pitcher, Carter Ohleen.

“Last year and the year before, it’s been the top guys around West Fargo and this year I feel like we’re kind of underrated and I think for the seniors, we really want it this year,” said senior pitcher,” Ben Clouse.

“We’ve been stressing all year that we need to focus up and get better every single game and every single practice and just really trying to stress that this whole year and I think they’re as motivated as it can be and obviously I’d love to go out on top as well but, really wanna get one for these seniors; they’ve been working hard these last two, three years, some of them on both championship squads and hopefully we can bring it home for them,” said head coach, Ryan Bodell.