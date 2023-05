American Idol stars bringing their tour to Fargo Theatre

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two American Idols stars are bringing their musical talents to Fargo Theatre.

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken were favorites from the hit tv show’s season two.

And now they are out on tour together, called Twenty the Tour.

They’ll be in Fargo on Thursday January 4.

The concert is set for 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday and special online only presale tickets are available Thursday at 10 a.m.