NDSU’s Donate, Don’t Dispose program gives back to community

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — NDSU students help donate more than 2,400 pounds of clothing and items to give back to their community and protect the environment.

Donation trucks were scattered across campus from May 5 through 15 as part of the Donate, Don’t Dispose program.

Students left their unwanted items with the trucks which were sent to the New Life Center Thrift Store and Furniture Mission.

NDSU Residence Life has been behind the campaign for the last nine years.

Officials say it’s an easy way for those who live on campus to get rid of what they don’t need anymore as the school year ends.

“When our students are moving out, they have lots of items they maybe have collected or have brought to campus with them. They may not want to take those home. So, instead of putting them in the landfill. They could give them to someone else,” says Jen Kacera, the Assistant Director of Leadership Development at NDSU.

Students also helped donate more than 500 pounds of food for NDSU’s Good for the Herd food pantry.