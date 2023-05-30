Tri-Level Intersection Expansion Constructions Begins June 5th

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced today that work will begin June 5th on the tri-level intersection of Interstates 29 and 94 to improve traffic flow.

Phase one of the project will focus on adding a new lane dedicated to eastbound traffic on I-94 between the tri-level and 25th St interchanges.

This additional lane will provide more capacity for drivers heading east.

“This job will encompass adding an auxiliary lane between the current I29 and I94 intersection we commonly call the tri-level.” says NDDOT’s Transportation Engineer, Justin Oss.

There will be a temporary closure of the right shoulder on I-94.

It is important to note that all three traffic lanes will remain open but will shift towards the north using the existing left shoulder.

A right shoulder closure will be in place on the northbound I-29 to eastbound I-94 ramp.

Additionally, a partial right shoulder closure will be utilized on the trilevel primarily toward the exit end as drivers approach I-94.

Concurrently, contractors will install foundations for the new overhead traffic guide signs.

“So the purpose of this project is to help alleviate some of those backups that occur at prime rush hour times for, I guess any south-bound or north-bound movement on I29 to go east-bound on I94.” says Oss.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to exercise caution and adhere to all posted signs and speed limits while traveling through construction zones.

Please be prepared for lane shifts, reduced speed limits, and potential delays during peak hours.

Safety remains a top priority, and the project team is committed to minimizing any inconveniences caused by the construction.

The department is committed to keeping the public informed about ongoing construction projects throughout the state.

“Obey the posted signs. There is going to be some traffic movements out there that people are not used to so eliminate distractions, follow the guide signs that are out there for the traffic control, reduce speed and just pay attention.” says Oss.

There are several ways to stay up to date with NDDOT’s construction projects including a travel information map on their website and the NDRoads App from your app store.