Breaking down the differences between meteorological and astronomical summer

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The warm weather to end May was all but fitting for the start of meteorological summer, which runs from June 1st to August 31st.

Astronomical summer is marked by the summer solstice, which is on June 21st this year and goes until September 23rd.

Astronomical and meteorological summer span different time frames since astronomical summer’s length depends on the orbit of the earth.

“By going with the calendar (meteorological summer), you have between 90 to 92 days, whereas in an astronomical season, it can vary because of the earth’s rotation and certain wobbles, that can vary between 89 to 93 days.” says Brad Hopkins, Meteorologist, NWS Grand Forks

There are some great benefits to meteorological summer, since it is easier to monitor weather records during this consistent three-month period.

“The meteorological season, in this case the meteorological summer, will be more consistent from year to year, and it makes it easier for compiling monthly climate statistics and then compiling that into seasonal climate statistics.” says Hopkins

With the first weekend of meteorological summer around the corner, expect a chance for thunderstorms.

“We have had the conditions setting up where we have had sufficient moisture, we have had the strong heating, we have been getting up near 90 degrees. With all these ingredients, we can see daily afternoon thunderstorms and we should see that persist into the weekend.” says Hopkins

He adds to expect near average temperatures and precipitation for meteorological summer, which spans from June 1st until August 31st.