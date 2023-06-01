Burgum sends 100 more national guard troops to southern border

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum says he plans to deploy approximately 100 North Dakota National Guard members to Texas to help secure the border.

It’s in support of Operation Lone Star. Earlier in May, Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked states to send available resources to the border.

Burgum says, “If the White House won’t address this crisis, governors will, and we commend Gov. Abbott for taking the lead in the absence of federal action.”

The deployment is expected to last 30 days and take place this fall.

There are currently about 125 members from the North Dakota National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment helping to secure the southern border.