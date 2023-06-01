Train derailment cleanup continues near Lancaster, Minnesota

Lancaster, Minn. derailment (CNN)

LANCASTER, Minn. (KVRR) – Officials say a train carrying hazardous materials derailed near Lancaster, Minnesota Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported, and no immediate signs of leaks but the derailment forced Highway 59 to close. Officials say the site work could take two to three days.

The Canadian Pacific train consisted of 25 cars, including some tank cars carrying hazardous materials.

Gov. Tim Walz said the site has been contained and experts will survey the area.

The cause will be investigated.