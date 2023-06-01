Vikings tight end, Hawley native Ben Ellefson retires

Ben Ellefson (left)

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX) – Vikings tight end Ben Ellefson has retired from playing in the NFL.

The Hawley, Minnesota, native announced his decision via his Instagram account on Thursday.

“Thank you football for the people you’ve brought into my life and the opportunities you’ve given me to pursue my dreams to the fullest,” Ellefson wrote.

“I’ve been blessed on my path to have people who believed in me, which has drowned out those who doubted. So, thank you believers, for the chances you’ve taken on me, helping and supporting me in my drive to give this game all I could and to reach my fullest potential. The list is long and I am fortunate.

“Injuries are part of the game and although they are a big reason for me moving on, I am fortunate to be in a spot where I can still walk away from the game as a player, ready to tackle whatever is next in my life,” Ellefson added.