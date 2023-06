Class A and B State Baseball Tournament Update

The Spartans and Mustangs Will Meet in the Class A Championship

WEST FARGO, N.D.– The Fargo North Spartans beat the Jamestown Blue Jays 2-1 and the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs beat the the Wahpeton Huskies 2-1 to setup an all EDC baseball state championship game.