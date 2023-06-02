DJ Colter High School Play of the Week Winner: Co-Winners (Fischer & Liebl)

CO-WINNERS FOR THIS WEEK'S DJ COLTER HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK.

FARGO, N.D.–

After Twitter technical difficulties resulted in the votes stalling, and the votes being 50/50 when it occurred, we award both spectacular plays the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week honor.

In play one, Kenleigh Fischer with the diving catch in foul territory for the out. In play two, Kameron Liebl with the quick reflexes to record the final out to seal the victory over Kindred.