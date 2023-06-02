Friday 6/2 Chris Heise High School Play Of the Week Nominees

EDC Baseball Highlights the High School Play of the Week Nominees

This week’s Chris Heise Play of the Week nominees come from last week’s EDC Baseball Tournament down in Wahpeton.

In play number one, Caden Hockert hits to right field for Sheyenne against Wahpeton it is sure to be a single but check out the throw from Carter Carlson who turns a sure fire base hit into an out.

In play number two, it’s Wahpeton and West Fargo in the EDC Championship game. Leyton Hoffland flies to right for West Fargo but Caden Hockert with and incredible diving catch to secure the out.

Who should win? That is for you to decide. Head to our Twitter Poll and vote for your pick. @KVRRSports.