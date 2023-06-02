Two hospitalized in south Fargo apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two people are sent to a hospital following an apartment fire in south Fargo earlier this afternoon.

Officials say crews were called in to the 4300 block of 10th Avenue SW at around 3:30 and saw smoke in the second floor apartment hallways upon entry.

They add crews were able to knock down the fire within ten minutes.

A Sanford ambulance took the two residents to a hospital for further evaluation.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.