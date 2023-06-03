The sky’s the limit at Summer Chalk Fest!

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The sidewalks of downtown Fargo are your canvas at Summer Chalk Fest!

Artists and their allies aligned at Broadway square for the second one this season.

Last month, the theme’s focus was on All Things Floral.

This one’s theme? We have a good look at some planets, stars, aliens allowing artists to go deep in their mind, the sky’s the limit.

“We kind of made things, like, space and sky themed so people can dream big and be really creative. It’s super validating seeing all the kids come out and, like, seeing all the cool things that they make,” said Lauren Starling.

The final Summer Chalk Fest at Broadway Square is July 1st featuring a prairie wildlife theme.