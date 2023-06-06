F-M community leaders share solutions to improve farm bill

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Hunger relief advocates, farmers, university officials and community leaders are calling for some improvements within the farm bill.

The F-M community shared their perspectives on food insecurity programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and what can be implemented in the latest farm bill.

“One thing I’ve learned about farm bills is they always tell you, it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. Sometimes, it’s several marathons. It takes a lot of time,” said Melissa Sobolik, the CEO of the Great Plains Food Bank.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are relying on programs like SNAP to put food on the table.

Officials say one common barrier they are hearing from SNAP clients is actually getting to places and more resources for healthy food.

“A huge thing is transportation and along with the healthy foods, a lot of our participants complain that their SNAP benefits don’t go a long way in buying the healthy food because healthy foods are more expensive than processed,” said Karen Syverson, the SNAP Supervisor at Clay County.

Education officials are trying to destigmatize those who may feel embarrassed by asking for help.

“We have students who, their perception is, ‘I don’t have great enough need to ask for this. This is a program for other people who have greater need than me but I think that’s also kind of wrapped up in the stigma of asking for help and food insecurity. Those are things, even in our food pantry that we’re trying to address,” says Kara Gravely-Stack, the Dean of Students at MSUM.

Noreen Thomas, a rancher from Doubting Thomas Farm, usually hosts kids from the homeless shelter every summer so kids can learn about where how food production works.

“There’s no fee to there family. I just do it because I guess I don’t like to sleep. We have those kids out to really learn about food connections because they will be individuals that will not be able to probably have contact with the farm. So, we set them up to be junior master gardeners. That will follow them for long. They learn about good eating and where the food comes from and the intersection of also taking care of the land,” she said.

The YMCA is offering free meals at several locations through its Summer Food Program.

Schlossman YMCA – 4243 19th Ave S, Fargo

Fercho YMCA – 400 1st Ave S, Fargo

Jefferson Elementary – 1701 4th Ave S, Fargo

L.E. Berger Elementary – 631 4th Ave, West Fargo

Madison Elementary – 1040 29th St N, Fargo

In addition to the sites listed above, the Y will offer free lunch for all kids on Mondays through Fridays at two mobile feeding sites now through August 18. You can look for “THE Y FEEDS KIDS” truck at the following sites and times:

Brunsdale Park – 1702 27th Ave S, Fargo from 11:00 – 11:30am

Village West Park – 4415 9th Ave Cir S, Fargo from 12:00 – 12:30pm