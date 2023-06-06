Fargo Park District rolls out Neighborhood Sports Series

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo Park District has rolled out a new program to encourage kids to get out and about while enjoying the summer sun. The Neighborhood Sports Series is a three-part event where kids can shoot some hoops, throw some footballs and play some soccer.

“It’s got to start somewhere right?” said Pace Maier, the event supervisor with the Fargo Park District. “Even if it’s 30 minutes a day or 60 minutes a day. Just get out and be outside, get active and hang out with your friends.”

For parents and grandparents, this is a great resource for kids to channel their energy to some outdoor activities.

“It’s awesome, it gives them something to do. They may not have much to do. It’s good for the parents. Like to see them get out and have some sunshine, vitamin D,” said Vikki Hutchinson. “Yeah they get to make new friends. Be in the world and interact.”

Another aspect is that there is no fees associated with the series. It’s free for them, which was intentional by the park district. They said some kids may not have the budget to pay for camps or buy equipment.

“Because not everybody has that opportunity. At the Fargo Park District, we want to give everybody to come out and participate, have fun.” said Maier.

The next event in the series is set for July 11 at the Clara Barton Park from 1:30-3:30 p.m.