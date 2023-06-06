Moorhead Police Looking For Driver Who Fled, Crashed Minivan

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – Moorhead Police are searching for the driver who fled a traffic stop around 10 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of 19th Street South and then crashed into a garage. The officer had been trying to locate the vehicle after it drove along a suspicious route through an apartment parking lot in the area.

The mini-van was several blocks in front of the officer as they attempted to stop the vehicle for no registration. The minivan sped off and the officer lost sight of the vehicle at the intersection of 20th Avenue South and 19th Street.

At the intersection, the officer found the unoccupied minivan had crashed through a fence, then struck a deck and an unattached garage in the backyard of a house.

A police perimeter was set up and a Clay County Sheriff’s K-9 unit was brought to search the area, but the driver was not found. The investigation to identify the driver is underway. It’s uncertain if any passengers were in the minivan.

Police say it doesn’t appear anyone was injured in the incident.