Police Investigating Multiple Indecent Exposure Incidents Targeting Children

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police are investigating multiple reports of a man targeting kids with indecent exposure.

Police say they’ve gotten word of three separate incidents all directed at children.

In each one, a driver slowly drives by someone then thrusts his hips up, exposing his genitals.

Witness describe the suspect at a man in his 40’s driving a dark grey pickup or a red/maroon mid-size SUV.

The flashing incidents have all happened south of Demers Ave. and north of 17th Ave. S. between Cherry St. And S. 20th St.