Eighty-Five-Year-Old Moorhead Woman Celebrates Birthday by Tandem Jumping

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An eighty-five-year-old woman celebrated her birthday in an unconventional manner by tandem jumping.

Despite a rain delay, Joanne Reitan, of Moorhead, jumped out of a plane near the West Fargo Municipal Airport.

Five years earlier for her 80th birthday, she performed another jump which lands on May 25th.

This year, she decided to invite her girls to watch the big event.

“Last time I jumped after I got done, I called all four of my kids and said watch the ten o’clock news and I hung up. Both the girls are here today, but the boys are at a fishing tournament, fishing it more important.” says Joanne Reitan, Tandem Jumper

She also says she plans to do this all over again when she hits 90.