Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s Kids Arrested

WINONA, Minn. (KVRR/FOX 9) — The ex-partner of Madeline Kingsbury and the father of her kids has been booked into Winona County Jail on probable cause murder.

Jail records confirm that 29-year-old Adam Fravel is in Winona County Jail.

Fravel was booked into jail shortly after 7 p.m.

Authorities have not stated if the arrest is linked to Kingsbury’s disappearance.

It’s also not clear if any new evidence led to Fravel being arrested.

Just this week, he was in court fighting to gain custody of the kids.

Kingsbury has been missing since March 31st and police say Fravel was the last person to see her alive.