Georgia Man Sentenced for Transporting Illegal Immigrants Into North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Tifton, Georgia man pleads guilty in Federal Court in Fargo to conspiracy to transport illegal immigrants.

39-year-old Rodolfo Arzola-Carrillo was sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison.

He was arrested in November after he was found with a group of seven suspected illegal immigrants from Mexico, including 2 kids, in northeast North Dakota.

The plan fell apart when the bitter cold, snow, and wind caused the group to call for help from the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office, who came to their aid and then alerted U.S. Border Patrol.

A co-defendant is set for a change of plea and sentencing in August.