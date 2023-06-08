Human remains identified as missing Winona mother

WINONA, Minn. (KVRR) — Winona Police Chief Tom Williams confirms that the remains found in southern Minnesota are that of Madeline Kingsbury.

Kingsbury has been missing since March 31st.

At a news conference, Williams said this discovery is not what they were hoping for but are thankful to be able to bring Maddi home to her family.

Remains were found alongside a remote stretch of Highway 43 in Fillmore County by an investigator.

Williams said that the area had been previously searched but the body had been covered and concealed in a manner that she was not visible.

Kingsbury’s ex-partner and the father of her kids has been booked into Winona County Jail on probable cause murder.

Twenty-nine-year-old Adam Fravel was booked into jail shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.