DJ Colter High School Play of the Week Nominees 6/9

FOUR PLAYS UP FOR THIS WEEK'S DJ COLTER HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK.

FARGO, N.D.-

In a weekend that saw three state tournaments come to Fargo, we have four plays up for this week’s DJ Colter High School Play of the Week.

In play one, the quarterfinals of the class A baseball state tourney, Fargo North vs Mandan. Jonah Dejong hits it through the infield and Owen Behm scores from third. Levi Sveet looks to score from second swims away from the tag to score the run.

Play number two comes from the class A softball tourney. West Fargo and Bismarck Centruy in the quarterfinals. Alexis Wesson singles to center and scores 1. The runner from second tries to score too but a great throw from Katelyn Kackman guns her down to end the inning.

Play number three takes us back to the Class A baseball tourney. Wahpeton and Sheyenne in semifinals. Carter Carlson trying to snag second base but the throw is on the money from the Huskies Jackson Fliflet to end the inning

Play number four comes from the same game and its Caleb Duerr obliterating the baseball to deep left center for the homerun.

Who should win? Vote on our Twitter Poll @KVRRSports and we will announce the winner on next week’s show.