Video: Arson is suspected cause of bridge fire near Sabin, Minnesota

SABIN, Minn. (KVRR) – Investigators believe a fire that damaged a highway bridge Tuesday evening near Sabin was intentionally set.

Sheriff Mark Empting says crews were called to the fire in the 8000 block of 80th Street South at around 9:35 p.m. The bridge is constructed of railroad ties and was fully engulfed in flames.

Empting says the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Dept. of Natural Resources were notified because some oil-type chemical material and other debris was falling into the Buffalo River.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be arson. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 218-299-5151.

Video courtesy, Melanie Gorder.