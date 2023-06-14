Ask A Techspert at Moorhead Public Library

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead Public Library is helping the community stay connected with their drop-in technology assistance.

Ask a Techspert is a way to help people get to know their personal devices.

Every Wednesday you can stop by the library between 3 and 4 for any sort of assistance with your phone, tablet, laptop, or other personal device.

No appointment is needed.

“We think it’s really important to connect people in our community to the resources they need to make their lives easier. Not everyone has someone that can help walk them through tech support,” said Meggie Cronin with Moorhead Public Library.

Library staff is also available to answer questions and keep you connected.