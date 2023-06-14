Bear caught swimming in Lake Lida

The video was captured Tuesday morning around 9:30 in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — It’s not the everyday experience when you catch a bear taking a dip in the lake outside your house.

Gavin Ehlen captured the video early Tuesday on the northeast side of Lake Lida, south of County Road 4.

He says the bear had gotten to a few garbage cans earlier and then hit up the lake.

All that swimming must’ve made it hungry since it was also caught getting into a bird feeder.

Ehlen adds that the bear didn’t seem to mind the people around or the nearby construction.