Kids attend in-person drawing class at Moorhead Public Library

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Dozens of kids attended an in-person drawing class at Moorhead Public Library.

They got to draw with the award winning cartoonist, Rick Stromoski.

He helped kids make different pets including rabbits, hamsters, and puppies.

The program was free of charge, thanks to funding by Minnesota Arts and Heritage Fund.

The class was a part of the summer library experience program running all June and July.

Yeah, it is great to see the kid’s kind of have fun and learn, use their creative skills as well, so kind of combining all of those things in one program is really exciting and it kind of gets to hit on all facets of you know art and science, and also learning about all things while having fun too.” says Meggie Cronin, Youth Service Manager, Moorhead Public Library

The library will host a podcast making session for kids on June 24th.