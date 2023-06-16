LIVE: Celebrate Nordic Food, Music & Culture With Week-Long Scandinavian Festival

Discover your inner viking all week long next week in the Metro

Discover your inner viking all week long next week in the Metro.

Nordic Culture Clubs are putting on the Scandinavian festival for the first time since COVID first hit.

Festivities started with Moorhead’s RiverArts event this week.

There are events next week starting Sunday celebrating folklore, history, food and more stretching through the festival itself next weekend at the Hjemkomst Center.

You can get your fill of Nordic food, music and culture there.

The festivities highlight a part of the world many here in the valley can claim as their heritage.

Romayne Kilde with the Nordic Culture Clubs says, “I think it’s important to remember the traditions and the things that we learned from our grandparents, our great-grandparents about the countries that they came from. The music, the traditions, the customs, all of it. It’s just important to keep that alive.”

Iceland is this year’s festival host country.

The list of events is way too long to list right now. Find a link to that overflowing list by clicking here.