Patrick Lawrence Awarded North Dakota Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year

FARGO, N.D. — Patrick Lawrence is the 2022-23 North Dakota Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Lawrence scored 12 goals and passed for five assists to help lead the Eagles to a 16-1-1 record last fall. On his career he has netted 22 goals and 13 assists. While the stats speak for themself this award is not just about on the field accomplishments. Lawrence also spends a lot of his time volunteering, coaches youth soccer, and maintained a 4.19 Grade Point Average. Patrick “the Hat Trick” is now a finalist for the National Boys Soccer Player of the Year.