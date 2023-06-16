RedHawks Collapse Late Vs. Monarchs

CORRELLE PRIME'S 4TH INNING 2-RUN HOMER NOT ENOUGH AS REDHAWKS SWEPT.

FARGO, N.D. —

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Kansas City Monarchs took the first two games of the three-game set with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Looking to avoid the sweep Thursday, the RedHawks used a Correlle Prime two-run homer in the 4th inning to give a 2-0 lead. The RedHawks brought a 4-2 lead into the 9th but a 3-run homer from Edwin Diaz gave the Monarchs the lead late. The Hawks sent the game into extra innings but Kansas City took the 6-5 win. The Monarchs sweep the RedHawks in the three-game set and extend their lead in the West division.

NEXT: The RedHawks travel south to Sioux Falls to take on the Canaries. The three-game set begins Friday at 6:35 p.m. The game will stream on AABASEBALL.TV.