1 injured in robbery, suspect arrested

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One person is injured when they were stabbed during a robbery while using an ATM in West Fargo.

Police say they were called to the 1400 block of 13th Avenue E just before 6 p.m Saturday night.

They say they arrested a juvenile male after a short foot pursuit.

The suspect’s age and name will not be released but he is facing a number of charges including robbery and fleeing.

The victim was treated for wounds on their forearm on scene but went to a hospital for more care.

Police say more more charges are possible and the investigation ongoing.