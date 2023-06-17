Drought conditions worsen in parts of Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota is in dire need of significant rainfall.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 2% of the state in a severe drought compared to no areas last week. Around 19% of Minnesota is in a moderate drought, up from 12% a week ago.

The areas of severe drought are in eastern and central Minnesota. There is moderate drought in parts of east-central, west-central and northeastern Minnesota.

70% of the state is abnormally dry.