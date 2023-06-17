Former U.S. Attorney on Trump: “I’d be very concerned”

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A former U.S. Attorney and federal prosecutor says evidence behind the allegations against former President Trump are amongst the strongest he’s seen.

Tim Purdon says he carefully reviewed the 37-count federal indictment against the former President mishandling classified documents.

He believes the feds have as good case as any to go along with the charges against Trump.

“This is a well-crafted indictment that appears to be backed up by audio tapes, notes, the testimony of corroborating witnesses and the evidence as presented in the indictment is very strong. If I was President Trump’s attorneys, I’d be very very concerned.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to the 37 counts Tuesday.

Despite the federal indictment, the Republican frontrunner holds a comfortable lead over President Biden in a new poll.