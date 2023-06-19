Chad Greenway and others participating in Roger Maris All-Star Week

A FULL LIST OF HEADLINING ATHLETES SET TO PARTICIPATE IN ROGER MARIS ALL-STAR WEEK.

FARGO, N.D.–

Sanford Health kicks off the annual Roger Maris All-Star Week by promoting health for kids and talking about their efforts in cancer research. Sanford is putting on a week full of events including sports clinics for kids, Roger Maris night at the RedHawks and a celebrity golf tournament.

Current Bison football players and Davies Eagles players came out to Fargo Davies High School Monday to officially kick off the Roger Maris All-Star Week festivities. The week starts with free sports clinics Monday and Tuesday and finishes with a youth baseball tournament this weekend. Former Vikings Linebacker Chad Greenway joined Roger Maris Jr. Monday to help facilitate some of the drills in the clinic. Other headlining athletes for events this week include Ken Griffey Sr. (2X MLB World Series Champion), Brock Lesnar (10X WWE Champion), Cordell Volson (Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Guard) among others. The Maris family appreciates being able to honor Roger’s legacy.

“Well, it means a great deal to get these guys out,” said Maris Jr. “I don’t think they would be coming if we weren’t doing such a great job with everything.”

For Greenway, coming up to Fargo to help support this cause was an easy decision.

“I’ve been able to work with Sanford since 2006 when I came into the NFL, so I don’t wanna do the math on that, but I think that’s 17 years,” said Greenway. “It’s been a great relationship and has really been focused on the kids. Giving back to the kids through camps and clinics. I’ve been a part of the power program, just really focused on being a part of it and a lot of fun ways and they’ve done so many good things to communities that impact me. It’s been fun to be to connect a lot of folks in Fargo, and just extend the Sanford footprint. And the message is always the same when it comes down to sports: attitude, effort and enthusiasm. It’s really quite simple, no matter what level you’re playing at. So, kids always need to hear those things.”

Here is the full list of events this week:

Free youth sports clinics– June 19-20 and June 22-23

Roger Maris Night with the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks – June 21

Roger Maris Academy – June 21

Roger Maris Celebrity Golf Tournament – June 22

Roger Maris Invitational Youth Baseball Tournament- June 23-25

For more information, please go to: RogerMarisWeek.com