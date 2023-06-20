Horace City Council Reinstates Controversial Property Tax Break

HORACE, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – The Horace City Council voted to reinstate a controversial property tax break for new home construction. The abatement was suspended earlier this year.

The council’s action Monday night is a victory for the Fargo-Moorhead builders and realtors, who twice packed the city council meeting, trying to protect the tax break.

The council action means new homes in Horace, will continue to get the abatement through June of next year. The council will then review its benefit to the city and consider keeping it or eliminating it.

The earlier action suspending the tax break resulted in a realtor-led group trying to remove council member Stephanie Landstrom with a recall election.

Landstrom is being challenged by Arlin Fisher who is a realtor. The recall election is set for August 15th.