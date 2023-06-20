LIVE: Celebrating Diverse Cultures & Diverse Flavors On World Refugee Day

Multiple groups are coming together for a World Refugee Day Potluck at Gooseberry Park Tuesday evening

The Fargo-Moorhead area is a diverse community.

Celebrate some of the people who bring so much that makes our community special.

Tuesday is World Refugee Day. Multiple groups are coming together for a World Refugee Day Potluck at Gooseberry Park Tuesday evening.

You can also enjoy food from a half-dozen local international restaurants. Juba Restaurant and Cafe sent goat meat with rice and spaghetti to the KVRR morning show today.

Cani Aden with the Afro American Development Association came to the U.S. from Somalia in 2015.

He says the Fargo area has more diversity than a lot of people think.

Days like today are an opportunity to get to know, and understand, people from different parts of the world a little better.

Aden adds, “This event is making a lot of people come together. It is an event where people will share their stories with one another. It’s an event where a lot of people who don’t know, even, where this immigrant came from, to know where they come from, what process that they took for them to come, what contributions they are bringing to this community.”

