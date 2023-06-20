New south Fargo fire station to be complete by September 2024

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A new fire station is coming to far south Fargo to save valuable response times in an emergency.

Fire crews and city officials including Mayor Tim Mahoney gathered at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new station at 6617 33rd St. S.

Fire Station Number 2, on the corner of 25th Street and 30th Avenue South, usually responds to the area four miles away.

When Fire Station Number 8 opens, it could save lives.

“This station will put us a mile and a half from Davies High School and we should be able to be there within three to four minutes with a quicker response. That’s for all of the area out here, really, that we’re going to be able to do stuff and get to people that are having emergencies. Over the last five years, we’ve had nearly 1,900 calls for service in this area. The investment here for the people that live out here for their health and safety is what’s needed for us,” says Fargo Fire Chief Steve Dirksen.

The station should be ready by September of next year.