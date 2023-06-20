Rally held raise awareness of the Alzheimer’s disease

VETERANS’ BRIDGE (KVRR) – A group of people rallied on the Veterans’ Bridge to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s treatment access. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it is estimated that there are 6.7 million Americans older than 65 with the disease.

One rally member said it runs in her family and wants a cure to be found as she saw it take her great-grandmother years ago.

“It would mean I have a chance with my mom and with myself. Because it runs in our family,” said Melanie Gaebe, with the MN/ND Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “Very selfishly, I don’t ever want to go through it and I don’t want anybody else to either.”

Unfortunately, they have not found a cure yet for the disease.