Caught on Camera: Porch pirates strike in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Porch pirates is a problem for communities. One family in S. Fargo experienced that on Monday when a thief walked up to their home and stole two packages.

“You feel really violated. Why would someone come and do that? I wouldn’t do it to you,” said Mariko Dahl. “She jumped out, pulled up to our house, pulled our packages off the front stoop and they sped away.”

The Dahl family was inside their home eating breakfast when the theft happened. Only seeing the incident on their security camera later. The West Fargo Police Dept. said you should security cameras and scheduling when your packages arrive. They also said that if you catch the theft in person or it’s on camera you should contact 911.

“Get a good description, a vehicle description, possibly a license plate and direction of travel.” said Rhonda Jorgensen of WFPD.

Even though there was a security camera on the front door, that didn’t stop the porch pirates.

“It didn’t deter them but I guess it’s just going to encourage me to still have my doors locked and keep my eyes open.” said Dahl.

WFPD said that you shouldn’t confront a porch pirate, but instead call 911.