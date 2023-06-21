Fargo’s Tea & Crepe makes Food Network Magazine’s “50 Best Over-the-Top Treats”

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Food Network Magazine put out its list of “50 Best Over-the-Top Treats” for its July/August 2023 issue.

For North Dakota, Fargo’s Tea & Crepe Signature Crepe is the top pick.

It’s custard, fruit and chocolate pearls that come nestled in a crepe cone.

Tea & Crepe is located downtown.

It also sells bubble teas and rolled ice cream.

Minnesota’s treat is anything from Milkjam Creamery in Minneapolis.

They have flavors that range from Grandma’s Banana Pudding to Peanut Butter Banana with Oreo Chunks.

For the full list of tasty treats, click here.