Minneapolis to Transform Into “Swiftieapolis” This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR/FOX 9) — “We are renaming Minneapolis to ‘Swiftieapolis’ this coming Friday. Taylor is one of the most popular female artists in our history selling more than 200 million records and winning 12 Grammys,” Mayor Jacob Frey announced at a press conference.

Frey is expecting a half million additional people in his city this weekend for three big events.

The first is Taylor Swift’s sold out concerts Friday and Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It’s also Pride weekend and there’s a Kiwanis convention.

Swift’s tickets are going for a hefty sum on the secondary market.

Her tour stop is also causing hotel room rates around the stadium to skyrocket.

To increase safety, Frey has promised a multi-jurisdictional coordinated response with a number of departments to ensure an “exceptional time in Minneapolis.”

Metro Transit will be increasing both bus and light rail service before and after the shows to help get people around.