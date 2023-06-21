Moorhead Rehab still open despite closure announcement

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – After losing authorization from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, Moorhead Rehab was set to close Tuesday, but as of early Wednesday afternoon, the long-term and rehab center was still open.

After the closure was announced, a resident’s family member told KFGO News that Moorhead Rehab intended to appeal the decision.

An employee at Moorhead Rehab confirmed they will remain open for now, but couldn’t comment further.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services has not yet responded to a request for comment.