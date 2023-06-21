Raising Money For The Garden of Healing

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Food vendors set up tables in a south Fargo parking lot to raise money for the Garden of Healing.

Dozens of people stopped by to enjoy a delicious lunch featuring hamburgers, bacon wrapped kabobs, and even pecan pie.

There was no cost for food for the event, but at will donations were accepted.

All donations will go to help expand the Garden of Healing in Urban Plains Park near Scheels Arena.

“We will be using those funds to expand from phase one to phase two, which is roughly about twelve and a half times larger. It’s about the size of a football field. Currently, we have all the construction documents done, all the design documents done, the only thing that is holding us back is that $1.6 million, so we would love to have more community support to help us complete this goal.” says Arlin Fisher, Co-founder, Garden of Healing

If you would like to learn more about the garden or make a donation, follow this link.