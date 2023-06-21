Two dead in plane crash near Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (KVRR/CNN/KFGO) — The pilot and passenger in a single-engine plane are dead after crashing shortly after taking off from Duluth International Airport.

The crash occurred in a wooded area near an unincorporated township north of Duluth.

The Air Force Rescue Coordinator Center in Florida initially detected a distress signal from the plane and contacted Minnesota officials.

Dead are 60-year-old pilot Bryan Handyside, from the unorganized township, and 64-year-old Matthew Joseph of Duluth.

Both men worked at Cirrus Aircraft but the plane was privately owned.

Handyside had more than 30 years of piloting experience.

The FAA is investigating.