Celebrities Arrive in Fargo for Roger Maris Celebrity Golf Tournament

CELEBRITIES SHOW OUT FOR ROGER MARIS GOLF TOURNAMENT AT ROSE CREEK GOLF COURSE.

FARGO, N.D. —

Rose Creek Golf Course held the Roger Maris Celebrity Golf Tournament Thursday. Celebrities included: Ken Griffey Sr., Goose Gossage, Cordell Volson, Ben Ellefson and Rocky Kreuser.

For Griffey Sr., these events never get old.

“That’s one thing that I know doesn’t get old,” said Griffey Sr. “I mean, I’m getting old, but going to the golf tournaments, having a good time [and] meeting a lot of people… no, it doesn’t get old.”

The Celebs teed off at different holes while the golfers played through each hole. For former Bison basketball star Rocky Kreuser, the cause of the event hits close to home.

“I’ve had multiple family members, you know with cancer and stuff,” said Kreuser. “It’s a great cause. This event is awesome. The people who put it together… a lot of thanks to them. [I’m] Just happy to be here.”

Former Bison football star and current Minnesota Vikings coach, Ben Ellefson is a return celebrity to the event.

“This is the second time I’ve done it, I did it last year as well,” said Ellefson. “It’s fun to be in the community and to see familiar faces. It’s exciting to be here and to be able to be in this position to to give back and to say hi to people.”

And in the summer time, events like this and camps held by players are happening often, and for former Bison and current Cincinattii Bengals Lineman, Cordell Volson, he’s excited to be able to return home to North Dakota for it all.

“I have a Camp on Friday and Saturday back home,” said Volson. “It’ll be great. So, you know, I’ve been kind of scrambling all week getting ready for that. [I came] here quick for this, and, it’s been a busy week, but [I’m] really excited. I want to have a huge impact on the whole state of North Dakota. It means so much to me. To be able to give back and give opportunities to people is something that I’m striving to do.”

Roger Maris All-Star Week will conclude this weekend with a Youth Baseball Tournament held in Fargo.