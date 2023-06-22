Warm and dry June seen in the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Farmers have already been tilling fields and preparing for their growing season.

But, they are dealing with abnormally dry conditions across the Upper Midwest.

“From about Highway 281 in North Dakota and eastward into northwest Minnesota. There are a lot of NDAWN stations, that are only ten to thirty percent of average, so far this month. If you are thinking it has felt really, really dry to me, well you are correct.” says Daryl Ritchison, Director, NDAWN

Since May 1st, Fargo has received just under four inches of rainfall, while Grand Forks has collected nearly an inch and a half.

But, there is some good news as Ritchison predicts chances of showers this weekend.

“The variation of amounts is going to be great, there will be some spots which will surely get two inches, wow exactly what is needed. But, there will also be spots which will get a quarter of an inch of rain, but this is the most widespread, best rainfall for the area for the whole entire month of June so far. ” says Ritchison

And as we go into July, expect cooler temperatures and near normal precipitation.

“June no matter what happens this weekend, June will go down as a very warm and dry month. I think July, that is not going to be the case, July looks to me very much closer to average in precipitation and temperatures.” says Ritchison

Ritchison adds that this June will go down as one of the top twenty warmest on record.