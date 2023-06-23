Athletic trainer charged with sexually assaulting boy makes first court appearance

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Bail is set at $15,000 for a Fargo teacher and athletic trainer charged with felony sexual assault.

According to prosecutors, Levi Tande, 36, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy while working as an athletic trainer at South High School.

Tande is a health sciences teacher at Davies High School and contracts with Sanford Health as a trainer at South High in the summer.

Tande’s bail conditions require him to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years old, and no contact with the boy.

Fargo Schools placed him on administrative leave, and Sanford Health immediately suspended him without pay.

Tande’s next court appearance is July 20.