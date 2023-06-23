Red Lake Nation announces ‘major’ drug bust at casino

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Red Lake Nation has announced what it calls a major drug bust at a Thief River Falls casino.

According to a statement from the Red Lake Nation, a multi-agency operation resulted in “the seizure of a substantial quantity of illegal drugs” at Seven Clans Casino.

The casino is operated by the Red Lake Band of Chippewa.

The statement says police intercepted “the large quantity of the dangerous drug before it reached the street. ”

No other details about the type or amount of drugs were released.