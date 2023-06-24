2 arrested for attempted robbery of Fargo convenience store

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Police arrested two people in connection with an attempted robbery and assault at a convenience store.

According to police, the incident happened at 11 p.m. Friday.

Officers were called to the Exxon convenience store in the 3400 block of 13th Avenue S. on a report that a man came in wearing a mask, tried to rob the store, struck the clerk, and fled on foot.

Montrell Johnson, 37, and Terrie Adams, 38, were arrested Saturday in Fargo.

Johnson was arrested for attempted robbery and terrorizing. Adams was booked on attempted robbery.