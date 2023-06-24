5th Annual Adam Thielen Football Camp

FORMER VIKINGS RECEIVER ADAM THIELEN RETURNED HOME TO DETROIT LAKES FOR SATURDAY FOOTBALL CAMP.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.

Former Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver, Adam Thielen, returned to his home town of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota Saturday to host his 5th annual football camp.

The weather did not play nice, so the camp was held inside the Detroit Lakes High School gym. The kids and Thielen still made the most out of it.

The current Carolina Panthers receiver ran kids in attendance through some drills and threw plenty of passes.

For Thielen, it is always nice to return home and give back to his community.

“Right when the camp starts [i tell them] this is special for me because this is where I grew up,” said Thielen. “This is where I went to high school. I sat in those same seats that you’re sitting in, so it’s special and it’s good to be back. I think it’s important for us, my wife and I and our family to continue to give back to a community that’s done so much for us. Minnesota has been home forever. We don’t know any different. So we want to continue to make sure that we’re making an impact in that community that’s done so much for us. So we’re going to make sure that we stick home.”

The 2023-24 NFL season will be the first time Thielen calls a stadium outside of Minnesota home. From Detroit Lakes, to Mankato, to the Vikings… Thielen shares his thoughts on his new beginning in Carolina.

“It’s obviously not how you write it up,” said Thielen. “I’d love to have just finished my career Minnesota and [ride] off in the sunset and be done, but God had different plans for me. With that being said, it’s been kind of a breath of fresh air for me. A new, fresh start to just go and be myself and have fun doing it and doing what I love at the end of the day. I wouldn’t be still doing this if I didn’t love the game. I’m in a good spot and I’m really happy with it.”

The Panthers will host the Vikings in week 4 of the NFL season on October 1. It will definitely be a different sight seeing him in blue and not purple.