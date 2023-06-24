Several shot following downtown Fargo altercation

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Several people were shot and a man is in jail following an altercation in downtown Fargo.

According to police, the incident happened in the 100 block of Robert’s Alley early Saturday morning and involved people who know each other.

The altercation led to an exchange of gunshots.

Those who were hit suffered non-life-threatening wounds and were treated at a hospital.

Officers arrested Jermaine Harris, 27, for aggravated assault.

The incident remains under investigation.